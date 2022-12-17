Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 516,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 444,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 1.0 %

KOF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,774. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 60.39%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.