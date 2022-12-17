Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COGT. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,805 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,577,000 after buying an additional 1,299,523 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,881,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 385,091 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

