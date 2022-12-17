Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COGT. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of COGT stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Biosciences (COGT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.