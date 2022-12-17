Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

UTF opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.