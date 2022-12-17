Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
UTF opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.