Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

RQI opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

