Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cohu to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $334,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,629.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock worth $781,543. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Cohu Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cohu by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.39. Cohu has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.50 million. Research analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

