CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Down 14.9% in November

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGN. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $103,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $139,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 21,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.81. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $18.30.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.