Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 15th total of 986,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 594,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,743. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $955.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.