Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Update

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 396,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 250,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,033. The company has a market capitalization of $884.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $231.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 312,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

