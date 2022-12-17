Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. 68,862,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,818,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

