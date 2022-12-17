Comparing Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Rackspace Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 0.88 $26.20 million $0.47 3.57 Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.21 -$218.30 million ($3.19) -0.92

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AdTheorent and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50 Rackspace Technology 2 8 1 0 1.91

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $5.44, indicating a potential upside of 224.07%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 158.50%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Risk and Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% Rackspace Technology -21.64% 12.90% 2.52%

Summary

AdTheorent beats Rackspace Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

