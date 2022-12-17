CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompX International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompX International Stock Performance

CIX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 21,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283. CompX International has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $246.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.60.

CompX International Dividend Announcement

CompX International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 11.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. CompX International’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

