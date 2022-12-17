Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
Shares of CHCI stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.