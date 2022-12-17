Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 12,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,900% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Concierge Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

