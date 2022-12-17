Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $49.17 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $49.17 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,697.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00381899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00849473 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00095085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.44 or 0.00613499 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00273187 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

