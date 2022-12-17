CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41. CONMED has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $155.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.23 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -27.12%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $686,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CONMED by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CONMED by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in CONMED by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.