Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Up 5.2% in November

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. 1,594,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,842. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.62 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNSL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

