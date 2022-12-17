Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 1.363 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.
Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,118.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,000.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,992.13. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,783.98 and a 52-week high of C$2,385.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.20.
In other news, Director Lawrence Cunningham purchased 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1,836.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,478.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at C$1,985,753.76.
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
