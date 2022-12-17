Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 1.363 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,118.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,000.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,992.13. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,783.98 and a 52-week high of C$2,385.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.20.

Insider Activity at Constellation Software

In other news, Director Lawrence Cunningham purchased 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1,836.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,478.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at C$1,985,753.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Constellation Software from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares upgraded Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,380.00.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

