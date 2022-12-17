Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,263,700 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 7,267,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPPMF shares. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of CPPMF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. 32,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,082. The firm has a market cap of $275.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.93. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.87%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

