CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 1.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 132,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

