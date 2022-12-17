Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lowered by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 77.9% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $268,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 280.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.32.

COST opened at $461.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

