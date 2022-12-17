Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $166.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Coupa Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

