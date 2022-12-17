Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupa Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COUP stock opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $166.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,140,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,877,000 after purchasing an additional 159,913 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,137,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,503,000 after acquiring an additional 232,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,298,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 251.9% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,230 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.