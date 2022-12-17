Covenant Price Reaches $1.68 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00010040 BTC on popular exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $120.56 million and $92,436.67 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

