Cowen Upgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has $811.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Equinix stock opened at $667.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,420,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

