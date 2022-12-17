Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a dividend payout ratio of -70.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently commented on CMCT shares. TheStreet lowered Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.