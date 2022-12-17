Credit Suisse Group Boosts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $81.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JBL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. Jabil has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $73.79.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock worth $6,813,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jabil by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 140,372 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

