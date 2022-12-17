Creditcoin Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $91.95 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005966 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001014 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000623 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011544 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
