Creditcoin Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $91.95 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005966 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001014 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

