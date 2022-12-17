Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 9.7% Following Insider Selling

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.53. 27,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,002,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Specifically, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $6,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,543,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,213,190.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $6,391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,639 shares of company stock valued at $16,196,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -228.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.