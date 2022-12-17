Critical Survey: Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) versus HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Procore Technologies and HubSpot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $514.82 million 13.36 -$265.17 million ($1.97) -25.30 HubSpot $1.30 billion 11.04 -$77.84 million ($2.38) -124.15

HubSpot has higher revenue and earnings than Procore Technologies. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Procore Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 3 10 0 2.77 HubSpot 0 3 18 1 2.91

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Procore Technologies and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Procore Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $71.46, suggesting a potential upside of 43.38%. HubSpot has a consensus price target of $392.82, suggesting a potential upside of 32.94%. Given Procore Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than HubSpot.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -40.15% -19.76% -13.63% HubSpot -6.96% -11.72% -4.54%

Summary

HubSpot beats Procore Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its CRM platform, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. The company serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

