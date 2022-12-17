Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 31.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 19.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 165.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,939 shares of company stock worth $4,763,350. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $140.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

