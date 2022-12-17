Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.35). The firm had revenue of C$103.64 million for the quarter.

