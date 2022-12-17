Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Down 15.9% in November

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HLTH stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,787. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. Cue Health has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $436.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $69.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.03 million. Analysts forecast that Cue Health will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $71,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,939,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,740,148.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 283,539 shares of company stock worth $925,970 in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cue Health by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cue Health by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cue Health by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 249,009 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Cue Health to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

