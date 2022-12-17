Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,266,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 1,186,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Curaleaf Stock Up 12.2 %
Shares of CURLF stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 488,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.54.
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $339.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.89 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Curaleaf Company Profile
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curaleaf (CURLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.