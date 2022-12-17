Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

CTOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 622.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,592,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 136.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,450 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after acquiring an additional 412,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 13.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

