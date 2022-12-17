cVault.finance Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $56.10 million and $19,948.85 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for approximately $5,610.29 or 0.33629502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $855.60 or 0.05125133 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00486744 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,814.58 or 0.28839822 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

