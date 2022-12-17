CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is RBA Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.5% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.2% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.