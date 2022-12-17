CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.53 Billion

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $80,866.38 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

