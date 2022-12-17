D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 627,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,843. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.15 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 80.00% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, research analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.