D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HEPS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 627,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,843. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.15 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 80.00% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, research analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
