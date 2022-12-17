DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $106.45 million and approximately $981,066.66 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00005036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

