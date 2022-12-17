DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $105.94 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $105.94 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00115745 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00200750 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054302 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00041045 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,780,711 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

