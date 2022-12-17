DEI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,804.80 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, DEI has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $2.57 billion and $15,804.80 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00385196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023724 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001001 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017722 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

