Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $61.63 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $61.63 million and $1.12 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.06107816 USD and is down -13.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,687,481.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

