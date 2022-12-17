Dentgroup LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $217.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

