Dentgroup LLC Invests $315,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 29,221.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 41,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $210.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.90. The stock has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.