Dentgroup LLC Purchases 1,062 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFA opened at $65.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.