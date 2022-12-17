Dentgroup LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $205.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.