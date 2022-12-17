Dentgroup LLC Takes Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

LCTU stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54.

