Dero One Day Trading Volume Hits $56,754.35 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Dero has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00022284 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $49.04 million and $56,754.35 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,769.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00389993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00859298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00096482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00614390 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00272187 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,122,837 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

