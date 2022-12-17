Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in November

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 414,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deterra Royalties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Deterra Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETRF traded down 0.02 on Friday, reaching 3.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642. Deterra Royalties has a twelve month low of 2.50 and a twelve month high of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.93.

About Deterra Royalties

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

