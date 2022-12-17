Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.15.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $262.03 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.86. The company has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

